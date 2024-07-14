Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF) Shares Down 20.9%

Shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (OTC:NXHSF – Get Free Report) traded down 20.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
Next Hydrogen Solutions Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49.
About Next Hydrogen Solutions
Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc develops and produces water electrolyzers to work with intermittent renewable energy. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Next Hydrogen Solutions
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.