Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF) Shares Down 20.9%

Shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (OTC:NXHSF – Get Free Report) traded down 20.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49.

About Next Hydrogen Solutions

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc develops and produces water electrolyzers to work with intermittent renewable energy. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

