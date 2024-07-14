NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 29,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,469,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $76.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Read Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.