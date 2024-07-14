NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) vs. CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Financial Contrast

CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Free Report) and NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 40.8% of CFN Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get CFN Enterprises alerts:

Risk and Volatility

CFN Enterprises has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.78, suggesting that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CFN Enterprises -210.23% N/A -91.63% NextPlay Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CFN Enterprises and NextPlay Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares CFN Enterprises and NextPlay Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CFN Enterprises $3.54 million 9.52 -$15.19 million N/A N/A NextPlay Technologies $8.20 million 0.00 -$37.97 million N/A N/A

CFN Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NextPlay Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CFN Enterprises and NextPlay Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CFN Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A NextPlay Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

NextPlay Technologies beats CFN Enterprises on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CFN Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

CFN Enterprises Inc. engages in the sponsored content and marketing activities for legal CBD, cannabis, and psychedelics industries in the United States. The company also manufactures CBD products for growers, pharmaceutical, wellness providers, and retailers' needs. It offers sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns. The company also operates various media platforms, such as CannabisFN.com, the CannabisFN iOS app, the CFN Media YouTube channel, the CFN Media podcast, and other venues to educate and inform investors interested in the cannabis industry. It distributes its content to various online platforms, which include CannabisFN.com website, press releases, financial news syndicates, search engines, YouTube, iTunes, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and others. The company was formerly known as Accelerize Inc. and changed its name to CFN Enterprises Inc. in October 2019. CFN Enterprises Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Whitefish, Montana.

About NextPlay Technologies

(Get Free Report)

NextPlay Technologies, Inc., a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, digital asset products and services, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Media, FinTech, and Travel. The Media segment provides HotPlay games studio, a game development studio that develops a range of casual games; HotPlay redemption mobile application, a digital wallet that is used to collect the HotPlay IGA rewards; HotPlay In game advertising and rewards platform, that enable advertisements and rewards to be inserted in game; goPlay platform, a gamification platform for users to compete against each other through tournaments and challenges, as well as a reward platform that rewards users for their continued loyalty and continuous game; and Zappware, a TV as a Service platform, which includes media source ingest, encoding and transcoding, packaging, protection, delivery, playback, and analytics that provide telco operators for their digital media processing, as well as a client side set top box and smart TV middleware platform, associated application framework and corresponding, and supporting content management system. The FinTech segment engages in the development of NextFinTech Platform, an integrated digital financial platform, which offers mobile banking, investments into alternative assets, and insurance to businesses and individuals. The Travel segment offers booking solutions for business and leisure; and travel technology solutions comprising alternative lodging rental properties under NextTrip ConNextions brand. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for CFN Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CFN Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.