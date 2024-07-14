Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,468 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $556,797,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,632 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $306,498,000 after purchasing an additional 38,080 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 600.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,021,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $241,421,000 after purchasing an additional 875,473 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 841,211 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $198,846,000 after purchasing an additional 15,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1,956.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 451,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $106,661,000 after purchasing an additional 429,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Claude Mongeau bought 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,420,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $221.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.80 and its 200-day moving average is $237.78. The company has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.82.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

