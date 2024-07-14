Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 157,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $7,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrim BanCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 161.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Northrim BanCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrim BanCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrim BanCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David J. Mccambridge acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.93 per share, with a total value of $29,661.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.25 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $331.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.76.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 17.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrim BanCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is 47.56%.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

Further Reading

