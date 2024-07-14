Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS) Trading 0.7% Higher

Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.78 and last traded at $26.78. 6 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.60.

Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.15.

About Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF

The Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to a global portfolio of small-cap stocks. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model. NSCS was launched on Aug 4, 2021 and is managed by Nuveen.

