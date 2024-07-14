Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Buys 205 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.4% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,525,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 97,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,222,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.6 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $166.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.19. The company has a market cap of $393.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $169.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $5,049,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.74.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

