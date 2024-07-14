Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $41.06 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,548 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.4% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $41,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,349,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $65,960,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,550 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,054,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,469,906,000 after acquiring an additional 927,491 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,738,470 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,296,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,285,855,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,217,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,695,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,229 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on META. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,386,617.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,272,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,386,617.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,272,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.87, for a total value of $8,916,696.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,104,462.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,278 shares of company stock valued at $146,060,559 over the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $498.87 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.38 and a 12 month high of $542.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $492.56 and its 200-day moving average is $466.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

