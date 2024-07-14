Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as high as C$0.10. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 135,000 shares traded.

Oceanic Iron Ore Trading Down 5.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66. The company has a market cap of C$10.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.13.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

