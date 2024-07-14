Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

Ohio Valley Banc Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,909 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Ohio Valley Banc comprises approximately 0.6% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors owned 1.99% of Ohio Valley Banc worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

