OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 188.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,688 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 31,147 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,367,350.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.8 %

WMT opened at $69.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $70.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.95 and its 200 day moving average is $60.58. The stock has a market cap of $556.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

