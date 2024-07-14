Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Trading Down 3.6% on Insider Selling

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.05. 225,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 866,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Specifically, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $61,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 756,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,272,029.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $669,750 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OLMA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.88.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLMA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 949.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

