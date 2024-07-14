Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 134 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,664,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,431,000 after buying an additional 145,274 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,461,000 after purchasing an additional 124,159 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,115,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,411,000 after purchasing an additional 35,052 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,115,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,242,000 after purchasing an additional 31,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,057,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $256.80 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $187.49 and a 1-year high of $258.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.58 and its 200-day moving average is $235.48.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

