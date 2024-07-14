Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 15,266 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,266 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.05% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 58.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $34.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.1503 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

