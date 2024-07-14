Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,802 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Arcosa by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Arcosa Stock Performance

Arcosa stock opened at $86.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.98 and a 12-month high of $89.44.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.06 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Arcosa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $973,858.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,530.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

