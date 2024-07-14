Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,180 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 3.0 %

ULTA opened at $412.94 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.88 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $394.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Loop Capital raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.70.

View Our Latest Report on Ulta Beauty

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.