Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 370 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after buying an additional 32,537 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 266,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $2,634,000. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $166.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on JKHY shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.67.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

