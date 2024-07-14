Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 384 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $130.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.12. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $132.49.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

