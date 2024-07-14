Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 427 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDG. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $551,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,483,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,292.89, for a total transaction of $12,928,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,396.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,292.89, for a total transaction of $12,928,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,396.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,832 shares of company stock valued at $119,086,831 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $1,242.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,307.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1,204.73. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $802.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,369.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,414.06.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

