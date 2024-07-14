Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 46,862 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 438.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,862 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Celsius by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,489,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $58.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.54. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $99.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.90.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

