Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 4,905 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 36,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 282,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 243,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 23,725 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 29,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $34.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.75. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

