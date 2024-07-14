Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 838 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 109.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $57.30 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.60 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.80 to $70.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.30.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at $72,221,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,221,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $3,509,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,600 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,750 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.2 %

CMG opened at $57.67 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $79.20 billion, a PE ratio of 61.54, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.43 and a 200-day moving average of $79.17.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

