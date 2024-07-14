Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 51,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 30,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,624,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $141.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $142.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.84.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520 shares in the company, valued at $70,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

