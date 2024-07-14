Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Realty Income by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 18,352 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Realty Income by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 140,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after buying an additional 12,758 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Realty Income by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 133,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 19,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.86. The company has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.59%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

