Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4,586.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 663,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,243,000 after buying an additional 649,230 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 57,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 31,045 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 127.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 203,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after purchasing an additional 114,034 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $6,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

TMHC opened at $61.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.00. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $37.23 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.95.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TMHC

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.