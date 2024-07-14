Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 227 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, July 5th. HSBC raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.88.

ALL opened at $163.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.60.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Allstate’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

