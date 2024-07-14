Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 23,246 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 51,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at $374,000. Embree Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

PAVE stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.