Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 25,584 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,584 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Brookfield Renewable worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,491,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196,415 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,787,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,083,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,994,000 after acquiring an additional 699,739 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 481.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 842,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,285,000 after acquiring an additional 697,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,649,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,639,000 after acquiring an additional 327,785 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $31.19 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $32.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.34.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

