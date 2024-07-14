Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 3,686 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,511,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 124,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after buying an additional 14,109 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,081,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,066,000 after buying an additional 117,578 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 29,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.18 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

