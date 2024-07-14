Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 8,474 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TOL. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 35.7% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $123.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.67. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.08 and a twelve month high of $135.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,670 shares of company stock worth $2,586,315. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.