Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 8,679 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of AES by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,348,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,373,460,000 after buying an additional 31,009,718 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in AES by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,671,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,341,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,128 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,441,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,001 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AES by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,053,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,537,000 after purchasing an additional 325,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,783,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,838,000 after purchasing an additional 204,448 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AES. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on AES from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

NYSE AES opened at $18.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.08. The AES Co. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $22.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. AES’s payout ratio is 95.83%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

