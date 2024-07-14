Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,782 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 44,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after acquiring an additional 29,718 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 278.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $274.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $136.10 and a 52-week high of $283.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.77.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

