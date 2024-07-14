Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CBRE opened at $94.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $98.65. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBRE. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.17.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

