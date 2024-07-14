Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 131.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI stock opened at $142.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.29. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $176.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRI. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on DRI

About Darden Restaurants

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.