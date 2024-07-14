Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,940 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 100.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,201,821,000 after purchasing an additional 48,891,984 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $463,262,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Copart by 116.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,808,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956,043 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Copart by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,839,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,149,000 after buying an additional 2,721,412 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Copart by 258.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,392,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,250,000 after buying an additional 2,445,440 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $55.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

