Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $72.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.41. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.77 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.79%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,783,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

