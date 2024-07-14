Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $73,160,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 54,616 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 753,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,914,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

In other news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $128,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $128,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,458 shares of company stock worth $6,235,714 over the last ninety days. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MKC opened at $71.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $90.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.34.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.31%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

