Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,137 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

