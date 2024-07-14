Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 459,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,238,000 after purchasing an additional 124,546 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,174,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 129,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 15,556 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $435,000.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.66. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.21.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1507 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.