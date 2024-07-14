Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MELI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. DZ Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, New Street Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,922.08.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,761.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,661.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,611.42. The stock has a market cap of $89.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,126.84 and a 12-month high of $1,825.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

