Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,565,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,190,000 after acquiring an additional 351,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,195,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,746,000 after acquiring an additional 25,246 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,767 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $186.03 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $187.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.01.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

