Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED stock opened at $92.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $98.85.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

