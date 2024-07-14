Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $139.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $165.32.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $1,427,615.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,184,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $1,427,615.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,184,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $210,543.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,563,965.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,445 in the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.83.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

