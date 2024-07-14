Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordant Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX opened at $66.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.79. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $66.58.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

