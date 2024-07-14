Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 69.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGCO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 3,115.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,192,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,440 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 7,297.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 722,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,769,000 after buying an additional 713,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $83,733,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 428,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,082,000 after acquiring an additional 180,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $13,042,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Trading Up 0.9 %

AGCO opened at $98.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.41 and a 200-day moving average of $112.76. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $92.75 and a twelve month high of $140.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.14.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

