Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGM. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 510.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.53.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $180,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,957,290.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,988 shares of company stock worth $5,991,759 in the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $46.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.35 and its 200-day moving average is $42.87. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.24. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

