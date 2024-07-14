Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dover by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 166,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,451,000 after buying an additional 35,750 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Dover by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 557,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,612,000 after buying an additional 29,096 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Dover by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,820,000 after acquiring an additional 19,156 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Dover by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 202,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,145,000 after acquiring an additional 53,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $184.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.36 and a 200-day moving average of $170.31. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $188.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Dover’s payout ratio is 19.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dover

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.