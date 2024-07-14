Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.35 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $335,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $226.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.89.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $211.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.94.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

