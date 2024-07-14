Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eastman Chemical

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $195,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,027 shares of company stock worth $10,885,638. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $98.64 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $105.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.31.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

