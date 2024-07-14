Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $57.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $65.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.15.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.15 million. Analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

